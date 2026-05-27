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How best to prepare for law school

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By Legal Cheek on

Here’s what you can do to get a headstart


Whether you’re a sixth-former aiming for a top university or a graduate considering a career change into law, this episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast offers a clear and realistic guide to navigating the path into the profession.

This week, Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott break down how aspiring lawyers can best prepare for (and stand out) in the law school admissions process.

From supercurriculars and smart extra reading to crafting a compelling personal statement, the pair share practical advice on how to demonstrate genuine intellectual curiosity and develop the analytical skills that top universities are really looking for.

They also take listeners through each stage of the admissions journey, including personal statements, the LNAT, and interviews, offering tips on how to approach each with confidence.

Finally, the episode turns to non-law students preparing for the Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL), with Szaniszlo sharing her advice on how future law converts can hit the ground running and make the most of the intensive course from day one.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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