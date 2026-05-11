Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



How top Wall Street law firms became a pipeline for insider trading [Financial Times] (£)

New laws expected to be in the King’s Speech [BBC News]

Judges to look closer at who benefits from class action claims [The Times] (£)

Renters’ Rights Act could worsen court delays without proper funding [The Guardian]

This is an anti-democratic attack on the independence of juries [Spiked]

Report: UK Legal System Failing Dolphins And Whales [Deeper Blue]

Lawyers for the global elite aren’t buying Trump’s gold card visa [Washington Post] (£)

“When will ‘growing reliance on AI’ be recognised as an over-reliance on AI? When will firms realise that in the long-term, it is better to invest in people than what is essentially a computer program which will only be as good as its question input (and hallucinates)?” [Legal Cheek comments]

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