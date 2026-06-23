Ashurst sees partner profits jump to £1.59 million ahead of Perkins Coie merger

Up 15% 📈



Global law firm Ashurst has posted a bumper set of results in its final full financial year before combining with US outfit Perkins Coie, with profit per equity partner (PEP) leaping 15% to £1.592 million.

The firm’s figures for the year ended 30 April 2026 show revenue up 11% to £1.152 billion, climbing from £1.034 billion the year before. It marks a decade of consecutive growth for Ashurst, which has averaged a 10% annual rise in PEP across that ten-year stretch.

Paul Jenkins, global CEO at Ashurst, said:

“Closing out our last financial year as Ashurst with a decade of consecutive revenue growth, averaging 9% annually, is a significant achievement and a testament to both the trust our clients place in us and the quality of our people… We are now on the cusp of our combination with Perkins Coie, and these strong results mean that we are well positioned from day one to continue our growth trajectory.”

The firm notched up double-digit revenue growth across all regions, led by the Middle East (33%), followed by the US (18%), Europe (17%), Asia (14%) and the UK (12%).

Elsewhere, Ashurst pointed to a strong year for its AI and tech-enabled services, which saw usage jump more than 50% over the past 12 months. The firm also opened its first African office in Casablanca.

This is the last time Ashurst will report figures under its own name before becoming Ashurst Perkins Coie. The deal, which was voted through by partners back in April and is due to go live in the third quarter of this year, will create a firm home to around 3,000 lawyers across more than 50 offices, with major hubs in London, New York, Seattle and Sydney.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Ashurst currently offers 38 training contracts in London, while Perkins Coie runs a more low-key London trainee programme of around four a year. On pay, Ashurst hands its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors £140,000, while Legal Cheek understands Perkins Coie pays NQs at a market-topping £180k. No word yet on what Ashurst Perkins Coie’s future trainee intake numbers or salaries will look like.