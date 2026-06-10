Katten boosts London NQ lawyer pay to £135k

Extra £10k



Katten has become the latest US law firm to raise junior lawyer salaries in the City, as American pay increases continue to ripple through the UK legal market.

The Chicago-founded firm has bumped newly qualified (NQ) rates from £125,000 to £135,000, a £10,000 rise of 8%. More senior associates have also benefited, with those at one year of post-qualification experience (PQE) earning £142,000, rising to £150,000 at two PQE, £170,000 at three, £180,000 at four and £190,000 at five.

The rises are effective from 1 July.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most 2026 shows the increases put Katten’s NQs ahead of DLA Piper and Travers Smith, both at £130,000, and just behind a cluster of firms offering £140,000, including Ashurst, Hogan Lovells and Macfarlanes.

Katten chairman Gil Soffer said the rises reflect its “long-term commitment to the London market and the important role it plays within our firm”.

“Our associates are integral to our exceptional client service and to the continued success of our firm,” he continued. “As we continue to execute on the goals of Katten 2030, our strategic plan for sustained growth and excellence, investing in our people remains one of our highest priorities.”

The moves follow Milbank’s decision to push NQ rates to $235,000 (around £175,000), which triggered a broader wave of increases across the market. Among those to follow suit was Quinn Emanuel, which raised its NQ salary to a record £189,000.