Legal AI giant signs as Chelsea kit sponsor

Major sporting deal



A legal AI giant has been unveiled as Chelsea Football Club’s latest sponsor, with its branding set to appear on the club’s training kit.

Legora’s logo will feature on the sleeve of the training kits worn by the men’s, women’s and Academy teams under a multi-year deal announced today. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2023, Legora describes itself as an “agentic operating system” for legal work, helping lawyers with research, review and drafting. The company says its platform is used by more than 100,000 legal professionals at over 1,200 law firms and in-house teams across more than 50 markets. A number of leading City law firms are among its clients, including Magic Circle firm Linklaters.

The tie-up is the latest in a string of high-profile marketing plays from Legora, which earlier this year recruited Hollywood actor Jude Law to front a major advertising campaign. It has also moved into sport before now, striking a sponsorship deal with Swedish golfer Ludvig Åberg.

Legora is not the only legal tech firm chasing brand recognition through sport, with rival Harvey having partnered with football clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Fulham FC.

Rob Hamblin, general counsel for Chelsea Football Club, said: