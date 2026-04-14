Legal AI giant hires Jude Law

Legora employs star power



Legal tech company Legora has launched its first Hollywood-led brand campaign, starring Jude Law under the tagline “Law just got more attractive”.

The move follows a growing trend among legal tech players to raise their public profile beyond the profession, with rivals increasingly turning to big-name ambassadors. Back in February, Legal Cheek reported on legal tech giant Harvey’s signing of Gabriel Macht, best known for playing Harvey Specter in Suits, as its own brand ambassador.

Brand recognition is fast becoming a battleground in legal tech, as AI startups push into the mainstream with seemingly endless marketing budgets. And it is not just Hollywood they are targeting. Legora has also stepped into the sporting arena, striking a sponsorship deal with Swedish golfer Ludvig Åberg earlier this year, while Harvey has partnered with football clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Fulham FC.

Legora appears to have spared no expense on its latest campaign. The two-minute promotional video not only stars Law, but is directed by Saturday Night Live’s Rhys Thomas and is shot by Academy Award winner Hoyte van Hoytema. In the opening scene, Law quips: “It’s fair to assume I know quite a bit about law — after all, my name is Jude.”

The campaign comes at a time of rapid expansion for Legora, which has grown from 40 to 400 employees over the past year. The company was most recently valued at $5.55 billion in March, making it the second-largest legal tech startup globally, behind Harvey.

Announcing the deal, Legora’s CEO and co-founder Max Junestrand said: