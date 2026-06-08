Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Irwin Mitchell eyes private equity to wrest back control from ex-partners [The Times] (£)

Pugilistic Florida billionaire plots law firm stake sale to private equity [Financial Times] (£)

Sturgeon’s husband sold Portuguese villa after claiming legal aid [The Telegraph] (£)

Who is Aamer Anwar? Anti-establishment lawyer defending Nicola Sturgeon [The Times] (£)

We must not grant AI agents legal personhood [Financial Times] (£)

Samuel Tak Lee, billionaire West End landlord who gained publicity for his costly legal battles [The Telegraph] (£)

“The sky’s the limit. Pricing power means legal firms can increase fees faster than a rocket. Meanwhile the economy is struggling. Silicon valley says AI can democratise the legal profession and smash costs. So who’s going to win: The old world or the new world?” [Legal Cheek comments]

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