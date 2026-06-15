Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Legal AI start-up Legora to double headcount [Financial Times] (£)

Jurors, lawyers and social workers face ‘resilience test’ in inaccessible courts [BBC News]

‘Charming’ lawyer found dead at home as investigation launched [The Times] (£)

Minister defends changes to UK workers’ rights against costs backlash [The Guardian]

Palantir’s legal action over mayor’s Met deal veto [BBC News]

King’s College London student launches legal action after first-class degree downgraded [The Standard]

Police still investigating Preston law student’s 1996 murder [BBC News]

How a Texas lawyer used AI to beat Meta in the social media addiction trial [Business Insider]

Trump’s name removed from Kennedy Center after court order [BBC News]

“Personally, I wouldn’t use this phrase [dream firm]. I would focus on saying what it is about the firm that attracts you e.g. your values match or past experience in a specific practice area you are looking to go into. Perhaps consider saying preferred firm making sure to back up saying why.” [Legal Cheek comments]

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