Do aspiring lawyers say ‘this is my dream firm’ in TC applications?

Strange or missing a trick



In the latest instalment of our popular career conundrum series, an aspiring lawyer questions the way training contract seekers use the phrase ‘dream firm’.

“Dear Legal Cheek. I’m unsure whether this quite constitutes a career conundrum, but I thought I’d go ahead and submit it nonetheless. I’ve seen quite a few students on various message boards, and through direct discussion on at least two vac schemes, describe firm X as their ‘dream firm’. As someone looking to secure a training contract, I don’t feel so strongly about any firm that I’d describe it as my ‘dream’ one. Am I missing something? Has anyone actually said in an application that a firm is their ‘dream firm’, and what do those readers involved in the recruitment process at their own firms make of it? I find it all a bit cringe, but perhaps I just haven’t found my dream firm yet ;-). Thank you.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.