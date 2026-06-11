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Do aspiring lawyers say ‘this is my dream firm’ in TC applications?

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By Legal Cheek on

5

Strange or missing a trick


In the latest instalment of our popular career conundrum series, an aspiring lawyer questions the way training contract seekers use the phrase ‘dream firm’.

“Dear Legal Cheek. I’m unsure whether this quite constitutes a career conundrum, but I thought I’d go ahead and submit it nonetheless. I’ve seen quite a few students on various message boards, and through direct discussion on at least two vac schemes, describe firm X as their ‘dream firm’. As someone looking to secure a training contract, I don’t feel so strongly about any firm that I’d describe it as my ‘dream’ one. Am I missing something? Has anyone actually said in an application that a firm is their ‘dream firm’, and what do those readers involved in the recruitment process at their own firms make of it? I find it all a bit cringe, but perhaps I just haven’t found my dream firm yet ;-). Thank you.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

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5 Comments
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Harry
Harry
5 hours ago

Very cringe

6
Reply
A
A
5 hours ago

Be as emotive as possible. Firms love it.

2
Reply
Future US trainee
Future US trainee
2 hours ago

It’s just a job at the end of the day!

2
Reply
R
R
2 hours ago

The only correct answer to ‘dream firm’ is Kirkland

0
Reply
Pamela Palmer
Pamela Palmer
1 hour ago

Personally, I wouldn’t use this phrase. I would focus on saying what it is about the firm that attracts you e.g. your values match or past experience in a specific practice area you are looking to go into. Perhaps consider saying preferred firm making sure to back up saying why.

5
Reply

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