Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



‘It’s my practice’: Why top lawyers are commanding $20m in London [Financial News]

Lawyer in Israel war crimes case suspended over sexual misconduct claim [The Telegraph] (£)

Ex-lawyer jailed for sending threatening letter to lord advocate [BBC News]

Labour’s jury trial restrictions endanger free speech, warns former judge [The Telegraph] (£)

Barrister threatened with prosecution after cleaning up river [The Times] (£)

Gatwick airport launches legal action after ministers relax runway slot rules [Financial Times] (£)

Housing trans inmates in women’s jails ‘unlawful’, judge rules [Sky News]

Green MP aims to bring royal family under freedom of information laws [Brighton and Hove News]

Far-Right millionaire lawyer wins Colombia’s presidential election [The Telegraph] (£)

What the Palestine Action appeal decision tells us about terrorism law [Prospect]

“I am really sorry to say this but your chances currently do not sound great. I say this with nothing sympathy for your situation but you would not believe the number of applications we get with similar mitigating circumstances. Clearly, I do not know the situation but we see hundreds of applications where people have faced extreme adversity and still achieved amazingly academically from elite universities. Applying for vac schemes and TCs will be an uphill battle…” [Legal Cheek comments]

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