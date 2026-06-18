‘I got a 2:2 from Durham. Will doing a masters help me secure a training contract?’

Targeting City law firms
In our latest career conundrum, an aspiring solicitor who hopes to work at a City law firm asks whether a masters degree will help recruiters look past their 2:2.
“Hello Legal Cheek. Please keep me anonymous. I achieved a 2:2 in law from Durham last year, and since then I’ve been doing a few non-legal roles to earn a bit of money. My question is really will completing a masters help law firms see past my 2:2? I have strong mitigating circumstances (a close family member was unwell during my final set of exams), but I’m still worried I’ll end up on the rejection pile in what I know is a very competitive process. I am targeting commercial law firms in London and the masters degree would also be law. Thank you.”
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No.
With the mitigating circumstances you describe, I think a few firms would be interested given you went to Durham
Don’t waste your money on an LLM. Get some good paralegal experience at a City law firm
I agree with this approach. If you’ve got 12k burning a hole in your pocket, stick yourself through the SQE and gain paralegal experience. You’ll be a much more attractive prospect to law firms doing that!
Very true. The masters on its own won’t help unless it’s a very niche area of law while the SQE will put someone in good stead with many many regional firms and will help somewhat with pretty much any firm.
Paralegal experience will go much further though. If this person is based in the north east then NRF and CC in Newcastle are probably the shouts to get a CV polishing without the course fee.
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Sound advice now comes the hard part of finding a law firm that will take on an actual grad. Every paralegal role requires 6-12 months exp. If only this was included in the degree
Don’t waste your money!
In my experience of recruiting and interviewing grads over the last 5 years (MC) it is extremely rare that having a postgraduate degree makes a material difference to the strength of a candidate’s application. Good work experience (and ability to speak intelligently about it!) far more important.
I have a TC at a top 5 firm by revenue (international), my law degree was a 2:2, I did have mitigating circumstances but the point is firms will still take you as my firm cares more about potential and you as a person than a good test day or bad test day. My uni was not top 30 (non Russel group). Everyone fixated on what uni they went to are amusing to me as that’s not what’s the most important. Cambridge applicants went to the same vac scheme with a first class and didnt secure a position. Sometimes its is luck, personality, mitigating circumstances and performance. BTW I love my firm.
Also dont do a masters unless you absolutely want to, my firm is paying for my masters with sqe 1 &2 so you doing one is a waste unless you want to as they will likely send you to do one with the sqe anyway. If you must do something do the sqe as a number of future trainees fail (unfortunately the sqe is the real deal) which opens direct tc places. You could grab one of those places without a vac scheme if you are on or have completed the sqe course
Tell us you’re going to DLA without telling us you’re going to DLA…
The reality is that elite law firms, especially the US firms, absolutely prioritise students with stellar academics from top universities.
You can argue that this isn’t the case all you want, but I’d urge you to review the publicly available statistics from top firms, not just the anecdotal musings of a future trainee.
Its not DLA, though they are amazing. Its also not K&E but I would love to work there to see what its like, they seem great. Not all firms prioritise grades, i have seen the stats maybe I am an exception but I didnt just get one offer. Either way you be negative and ill live my truth
Big City Firms? No.
You won’t get past the AI filter buddy…
Maybe some regional firms can still be accessible, but in this market its pretty painful – even for people with 1st and 2.1!