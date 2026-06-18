‘I got a 2:2 from Durham. Will doing a masters help me secure a training contract?’

Targeting City law firms

In our latest career conundrum, an aspiring solicitor who hopes to work at a City law firm asks whether a masters degree will help recruiters look past their 2:2.

“Hello Legal Cheek. Please keep me anonymous. I achieved a 2:2 in law from Durham last year, and since then I’ve been doing a few non-legal roles to earn a bit of money. My question is really will completing a masters help law firms see past my 2:2? I have strong mitigating circumstances (a close family member was unwell during my final set of exams), but I’m still worried I’ll end up on the rejection pile in what I know is a very competitive process. I am targeting commercial law firms in London and the masters degree would also be law. Thank you.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.