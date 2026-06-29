Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Hotel tycoon hires Britain’s best-paid barrister for Heathrow showdown [The Telegraph] (£)
Public to decide asylum appeals as Mahmood jettisons judges [The Times] (£)
How AI is powering new law firm structures [Financial Times] (£)
Cambridge rewarding treachery by honouring Chagos lawyer, says Farage [The Telegraph]
Leaks, lawyers and a whistleblower: how did KPMG’s failings emerge – and could more have been done? [The Guardian]
Law career ‘no longer the preserve of those who attended private schools’, Judge says [Telegraph & Argus]
A legal catastrophe [The Ecologist]
“In many chambers, including my own, a 2:2 is an automatic rejection unless you have sufficient mitigating circumstances. We can debate whether that should be true, but the reality is that it is true.” [Legal Cheek comments]
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