Macfarlanes matches Magic Circle with £150k NQ lawyer salary

Trainee pay also up



Macfarlanes has become the latest law firm to raise junior lawyer salaries in the City.

Legal Cheek can reveal that the firm has bumped newly qualified (NQ) rates from £140,000 to £150,000, a £10,000 rise of 7%.

Trainees have also enjoyed an increase, now earning £60,000 and £65,000 in their first and second years respectively, up from £56,000 and £61,000 previously. The firm recruits around 33 trainees each year.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows the uplifts put Macfarlanes’ NQs ahead of HSF Kramer, Hogan Lovells Cadwalader and Ashurst Perkins Coie, all at £145,000 and brings the firm’s pay in line with the entire Magic Circle.

The firm has confirmed that the NQ rise will be effective from 1 July 2026, whilst the trainee pay hike will come into effect this September.

Luke Powell, managing partner at Macfarlanes, commented:

“We want to recruit highly talented and committed people to our firm and have them become exceptional lawyers with us over the long term. Our salaries support that and reflect our strong position in the market.”

The move comes amid a renewed junior lawyer pay war, with US outfit Milbank boosting its NQ pay last month to $235,000 (roughly £176,000) and Quinn Emanuel topping the London NQ market with a record-breaking £189,000 pay packet. Though it’s worth noting that, as things stand, Quinn Emanuel does not have a UK training contract programme.