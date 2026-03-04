Macfarlanes opens office in New York

New outpost will not practise US law



Macfarlanes is set to open a new office in New York next month.

The Silver Circle firm said the move will bring its operations closer to the US private capital and private wealth markets, though the new office will not practise US law. Instead, it will continue to offer English and EU law advice only — in keeping with its wider “international model”, the firm says.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows the new outpost brings Macfarlanes’ office tally to three, joining its London HQ and Brussels hub, which opened in 2017.

Unlike many of its global counterparts, Macfarlanes has traditionally operated on a ‘best friend’ model, referring clients to local firms and lawyers rather than opening its own offices overseas, an approach also favoured by City rivals including Travers Smith.

Commenting on the new office, incoming senior partner Damien Crossley said:

“The US leads the way globally as a source of institutional capital for private capital funds, for private capital AUM, for private wealth and as a legal market. Opening a representative office in New York is consistent with our independent model and our strategic focus on the private capital and private wealth markets.”

Former managing partner Julian Howard will lead the office, which will initially be staffed by the firms’ Investor Intelligence team, to “identify and explore market trends”.