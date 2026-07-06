Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



US law firms conquered London. Now Clifford Chance wants Wall Street [The Sunday Times] (£)

AI lawyers could save you thousands [The Telegraph] (£)

Law firm imposes £300 flight levy on staff to fund oyster beds [The Times] (£)

AI got this lawyer away from his desk: ‘Dramatically more efficient’ [Business Insider]

Burnham expected to back Hillsborough Law on taking power [The Telegraph] (£)

Clarence Jones obituary: lawyer who helped to write ‘I have a dream’ speech [The Times] (£)

Netanyahu government defies Israel’s top court over TV regulation [Financial Times] (£)

If BBC’s The Split left you wanting more, The Split Up could be your next TV obsession [Stylist]

“CC, Links etc will probably move to £160k now bc of the pressure. But why? It’s so ridiculous. Just because a ‘Silver Circle’ firm has matched the ‘Magic Circle’, the ‘Magic Circle’ now has to raise their NQ salary, probably leading to pay bunching across the board, for absolutely no reason at all because these salaries will never match the ‘New Magic Circle’ (aka US firms apparently, as of this week).” [Legal Cheek comments]

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