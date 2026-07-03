White & Case employee who claimed he was photographed naked at firm retreat drops legal action

Global law firm branded claims ‘baseless’



A White & Case employee who claimed he was “stripped naked” and photographed by his supervisor while unconscious at a firm retreat has discontinued his legal action against the global firm.

It’s not clear why the claim has been dropped, but new legal documents filed in a US court show the matter has now been “discontinued with prejudice”, with each party bearing its own legal fees.

A spokesperson for the firm said:

“White & Case has high expectations for professionalism, respect and integrity throughout our Firm, and strong policies and procedures in place to support this. Our focus continues to be on serving our clients and supporting our people.”

Legal Cheek previously reported that the US-based employee, who works as a digital production specialist at the firm, had claimed the incident took place one evening in February 2023 at a hotel in Palm Springs, California, during a firm retreat.

The claimant says he remained completely unaware the images existed until early 2026, when a colleague showed him the photos on his phone at a bar in London during another firm event. He says he was ridiculed about the size of his anatomy by colleagues present at the gathering.

The complaint further alleged that despite the firm’s outward image of “elite prestige”, its parties had become a “breeding ground for misconduct”, and that he was seeking medical treatment for PTSD and severe anxiety.

White & Case previously called the claims “baseless” and vowed to defend them “vigorously”.