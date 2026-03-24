White & Case hits £2.7 billion revenues, lifting average partner earnings to £3.3 million

Strong results



Global law firm White & Case has released its latest financials, with global revenues rising over 8% to hit $3.6 billion (£2.7 billion), fuelling a 10% jump in profit per equity partner (PEP) to $4.4 million (£3.3 million).

The firm’s London hub also reported positive results, with revenues jumping by 5% to around $584 million (£437 million), forming part of a steady five-year period of growth which has seen the firm’s London office’s revenue grow 47%.

That said, last year’s performance was considerably stronger, with London revenue surging 25% to around $554 million (£414 million) in 2024 and the office posting a 64% increase over the previous five years.

The firm’s overall results represent a slowdown from 2024, when revenue rose 12.5% against a 27% jump in PEP, reflecting the strong revival in global deal markets that year.

Despite this, the firm aims to top the $5 bilion mark by 2028, focusing on US lateral hires, alongside “global growth areas” such as energy and infrastructure, technology and private capital, specifically, sovereign wealth work, according to vice-chair Oliver Brettle.

To do this the firm has beefed up its infrastructure offering with a formalised data centre industry group and also launched their own global private capital group.

Whilst the New York firm made a number of partner-level lateral hires over the course of 2025, total partner count was down 0.7% to 693 in 2025. The number of equity partners fell 4.9% to 332, following a 7% drop in the equity partnership in 2024.

Vice-chair Brettle acknowledged partners had left “for a variety of reasons”, adding that churn was “inevitable” at a firm of White & Case’s size.

News of White & Case’s financials comes after fellow US heavyweight Kirkland & Ellis became the first law firm in history to break $10 billion in revenue, posting $10.6 billion (£7.9 billion) for the year, with equity partners averaging $11.1 million (£8.2 million) each, a 20% increase on 2024.