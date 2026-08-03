42BR Barristers and 4 Brick Court complete merger to form new mega-set

150+ members



42BR Barristers has united with 4 Brick Court to create one of the largest single-site chambers in the country, with over 150 members.

Legal Cheek reported back in April that the two sets were poised to join forces, and the merger has now been completed.

4 Brick Court, a family law specialist set, brings 35 of its members (plus two pupils) into 42BR’s already 60-strong family team, significantly expanding the set’s family offering. The combined chambers will operate under the 42BR brand.

The pair say the integration will give clients “access to an even wider range of specialist areas across complementary practice areas,” bolstering 42BR’s common law expertise in the process.

The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List shows that 42BR is a well-established common law chambers working across family, business and property, housing, employment, and personal injury. Its family team covers the full range of disputes, including divorce, financial remedies, and children matters. The set currently offers up to two pupillages a year, worth £55,000 each.

Commenting on the merger, 42BR chambers director Vincent Denham said: “The exceptional reputation that 4 Brick Court has built over many years makes them a natural fit for 42BR, and we are excited about what we can achieve together.”

While other sets may boast higher tenant numbers across multiple locations (such as No5 with over 260, or 3PB with over 270), the merger leaves 42BR, with its 150+ members, as one of the largest single-site sets in London.