42BR Barristers to swallow up 4 Brick Court

Move will create super-set of 150+ members



Top family law set 42BR Barristers is set to absorb 4 Brick Court this summer, in a move that will create one of the largest single-site chambers in the UK.

The merger will see 34 members of 4 Brick Court — alongside their pupils — join 42BR’s already sizeable 60-strong family team.

Both sets will continue operating as normal during the transition period. Once complete, former 4 Brick Court barristers will practise under the 42BR banner, retaining their existing clerking arrangements and client relationships.

The pair say the move reflects a shared ambition to build a heavyweight specialist family offering within 42BR’s broader common law structure, which has been “growing from strength to strength”.

The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List shows 42BR is a well-established common law chambers working across family, business and property, housing, employment, and personal injury. Its family team handles the full range of disputes, including divorce, financial remedies, and children matters. The set currently offers two pupillages per year with a £55,000 award.

Commenting on the development, 42BR head Tina Cook KC said the set was “absolutely thrilled” to welcome the incoming team, praising their “excellent reputation and strong, established practices”.

Isabelle Watson, head of 4BC, described the merger as “the beginning of a new and exciting chapter”, adding that continuity for clients would remain a key priority throughout the transition.