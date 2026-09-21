Has the SQE just got easier?

Spoiler alert: it hasn’t



The Solicitors Regulatory Authority (SRA) has announced changes to SQE1, cutting the number of questions from 360 to 340 after candidates raised concerns that the assessment can feel rushed and pressurised.

In the latest podcast episode, Legal Cheek writer Nadia Ismail sits down with editor Tom Connelly to discuss the changes, drawing on Nadia’s own experience of preparing for and sitting SQE1 under the existing format.

With candidates set to face 20 less questions from January 2027, the pair consider whether the changes go far enough and what actually makes SQE1 such a demanding assessment.

Does cutting the question count really make the exam easier? How much of the challenge comes from time pressure and the sheer volume of material rather than the number of questions itself? And should candidates be given greater flexibility over how they sit SQE1?

The discussion also turns to calls for candidates to be able to sit and pay for FLK1 and FLK2 separately, as well as the financial pressures facing those funding the qualification themselves.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is proudly independent. Thanks to our sponsor Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract, for making that possible





