 Skip to content
PostsNews

Junior City lawyer stands for Restore Britain in Holborn by-election 

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

1

Tyler Johnson works in-house for a Chinese energy giant


A junior City lawyer is standing for Restore Britain in the upcoming Holborn and St Pancras by-election.

Tyler Johnson was unveiled as the party’s candidate this week by Restore leader Rupert Lowe, who called on “remaining patriots” to back the young lawyer and send a message “that you want your capital city back.”

Johnson trained at Clyde & Co and qualified in 2024, before spending a further two years at the firm specialising in corporate finance. He has since moved in-house at CNOOC International, a major Chinese state-owned oil and gas company, where, according to his LinkedIn profile, he supports “new ventures” for the business across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Johnson’s LinkedIn also shows that he has previously mentored for Grow Mentoring, a charity focused on promoting diversity and inclusion across the legal profession, and Strive, an organisation with similar aims of improving diversity in City law. His profile links to a Linktree page featuring a pop-up fundraising page seeking support for “anti-racism,” “racial justice,” and “equality”.

Some might question how Johnson’s career and online presence align with some of Restore’s political aims, which include removing the asylum system, pursuing “a Britain first energy security strategy”, and “abolishing every trace of DEI across all government departments”. Restore leader Lowe has also previously called for reparations from China over what he described as “their undeniable role in the release of the man-made Covid-19.”

Johnson didn’t respond to Legal Cheek’s request for comment.

The Holborn by-election takes place on 8 October, following Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to stand down as the local MP.

The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
blagoyewitch
blagoyewitch
4 hours ago

Uh, yeah and so? What’s the big deal LC? Trying to tar the chap for standing up for his country and running for office are we.

-35
Reply

Related Stories

news

Trainee solicitor jailed after ‘cyberflashing’ client

Sent explicit messages

Sep 2 2026 8:37am
5
news

Lawyer’s office transformed into giant ball pit

BigLaw pranksters

Aug 26 2026 8:51am
3
news

Solicitor’s secret side hustle ends in strike off

Lied to firm

Aug 20 2026 8:57am
28