Junior City lawyer stands for Restore Britain in Holborn by-election 

Tyler Johnson works in-house for a Chinese energy giant



A junior City lawyer is standing for Restore Britain in the upcoming Holborn and St Pancras by-election.

Tyler Johnson was unveiled as the party’s candidate this week by Restore leader Rupert Lowe, who called on “remaining patriots” to back the young lawyer and send a message “that you want your capital city back.”

Johnson trained at Clyde & Co and qualified in 2024, before spending a further two years at the firm specialising in corporate finance. He has since moved in-house at CNOOC International, a major Chinese state-owned oil and gas company, where, according to his LinkedIn profile, he supports “new ventures” for the business across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

I am delighted to announce Tyler Johnson as our Restore Britain candidate for the Holborn and St Pancras by-election. Tyler is a lawyer who has called London home for the past ten years, living across the capital from north to west. Alongside his legal career he has served as a… pic.twitter.com/HijmUpabEy — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) September 15, 2026

Johnson’s LinkedIn also shows that he has previously mentored for Grow Mentoring, a charity focused on promoting diversity and inclusion across the legal profession, and Strive, an organisation with similar aims of improving diversity in City law. His profile links to a Linktree page featuring a pop-up fundraising page seeking support for “anti-racism,” “racial justice,” and “equality”.

Some might question how Johnson’s career and online presence align with some of Restore’s political aims, which include removing the asylum system, pursuing “a Britain first energy security strategy”, and “abolishing every trace of DEI across all government departments”. Restore leader Lowe has also previously called for reparations from China over what he described as “their undeniable role in the release of the man-made Covid-19.”

Johnson didn’t respond to Legal Cheek’s request for comment.

The Holborn by-election takes place on 8 October, following Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to stand down as the local MP.