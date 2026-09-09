Just dropped! Your ultimate guide to 110+ leading law firms this TC application season

The Legal Cheek 2027 Firms Most List is here 💥



Legal Cheek’s definitive student guide to life as a solicitor at the UK’s leading corporate law firms is back with its brand new 2027 edition. Explore it here!

Trying to work out which law firms should be on your application shortlist? The 2027 Firms Most List brings together a record 113 firm profiles, giving aspiring lawyers the information and insider insight they need to compare some of the UK’s leading legal employers.

The new edition spans the Magic and Silver Circle, leading US firms in London, major UK-based international players, and a wide range of well-regarded national and specialist firms.

At the heart of the Firms Most List is Legal Cheek’s interactive benchmarking tool, which lets users compare firms side by side across the factors that matter most when deciding where to apply. These include trainee intake numbers, training and NQ salaries, SQE grants, average working hours and much more. You can also rank firms by the latest diversity data, secondment opportunities and even how much their partners are earning — because, hey, it’s always nice to have something to aim for!

But the numbers only tell part of the story. Every profile also includes a bespoke Legal Cheek View, offering insider insight into what life at the firm is really like, alongside our Insider Scorecard.

Firms are graded from A* to D across categories including training, quality of work, work-life balance, social life, and peer support. The ratings are based on feedback from thousands of trainees and junior lawyers across the UK, and feed directly into the annual Legal Cheek Awards.

@legalcheek The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2027 is NOW LIVE 🎉👀 check it out in the link in bio 🔗 ♬ original sound – LyricLane

The Firms Most List can also help you turn your research into applications. Each profile includes key deadlines for vacation schemes, training contracts, open days, and other graduate recruitment opportunities, so you can quickly see what is coming up at the firms you are interested in.

These deadlines sync with our free iPhone and Android apps, sending alerts straight to your phone. You can also browse upcoming opportunities at any time through our dedicated Key Deadlines Calendar.

Whether you’re building an initial target list, comparing offers, or getting ready to submit applications, the 2027 Firms Most List is designed to make your law firm research faster, easier, and better informed. Explore it here!

Don’t miss your chance to connect with all the major law firms on this year’s list at the Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair on Tuesday 6 October 2026. Register to attend.