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Monday morning round-up

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By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend


MPs and Lords call for new law to address AI threat to human rights [BBC News]

Ex-Goodwin lawyer pleads not guilty to insider trading in London [Financial Times] (£)

Why Weil Gotshal’s Highest-Paid Partner Jumped to Cravath, Shocking Big Law [Wall Street Journal]

Paradise Papers firm in deal talks with US private equity giant [The Times] (£)

Property magnate sues law firm for £180m over Spanish deal [The Telegraph] (£)

Reform’s £72m donations ‘entirely in line with law’, Jenrick says [BBC News]

‘We’re not going to back down’: tiny Portland B&B stands up to Airbnb’s legal bid to ‘monopolise’ letters ‘bnb’ [The Guardian]

Judge blocks SAS hero from releasing memoir [The Telegraph] (£)

“I’m only 15 and there’s a lack of contracts, already dreading the job market in the future.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅:

Monday: How private equity finances multi-billion pound deals — with Weil [Apply Now]

Tuesday: What does a world of difference look like? With Slaughter and May [Apply Now]

Wednesday: Protecting innovation and brands — with Hogan Lovells Cadwalader [Apply Now]

Thursday: Digital economy, projects and finance — with Ashurst Perkins Coie [Apply Now]

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