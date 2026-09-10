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Exclusive data: Trainee numbers fall by 2% across 100 Legal Cheek Most List firms

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By Legal Cheek on

Linklaters is the biggest faller, shedding 40 TCs after ramping up its solicitor apprenticeship programme, but US firms are supporting the market as they continue to hire more trainees in London


Trainee solicitor numbers have remained broadly stable across more than 100 leading law firms, new Legal Cheek research reveals, despite the rapid rise of AI, the emergence of new routes into the profession such as solicitor apprenticeships, and ongoing economic uncertainty in the UK. Beneath the relatively flat headline figure, however, some firms have made eye-catching cuts to their trainee intakes.

The latest figures, compiled as part of Legal Cheek’s newly-released 2027 Firms Most List, show the number of TCs on offer across 109 firms falling from 2,593 to 2,549, a drop of 44 places, or 1.7%. While 25 firms have increased their advertised trainee numbers, 24 have decreased them, with 60 remaining unchanged. You can view a full breakdown of the numbers in the table below.

Legal Cheek Firms Most List Training contract numbers: 2026 v 2027

Firm Last Year (2026) This Year (2027) Change
Clifford Chance 100 100
Slaughter and May 85 85
CMS 70 79
Clyde & Co 73 73
Freshfields 85 70
A&O Shearman 70 70
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 61 61
Linklaters 100 60
Addleshaw Goddard 70 60
Express Solicitors 40 60
DLA Piper 55 55
Pinsent Masons 68 54
Accutrainee 50 50
Eversheds Sutherland 50 50
Norton Rose Fulbright 50 50
White & Case 50 50
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader 50 45
Irwin Mitchell 45 45
Birketts 30 41
Baker McKenzie 40 40
Ashurst Perkins Coie 38 40
TLT 27 37
Travers Smith 35 35
Macfarlanes 33 33
Latham & Watkins 32 32
Mills & Reeve 30 30
Osborne Clarke 30 30
Burges Salmon 27 30
Mishcon de Reya 32 29
Charles Russell Speechlys 25 25
Dentons 25 25
Stephenson Harwood 25 25
Gibson Dunn 15 25
Reed Smith 26 24
Trowers & Hamlins 25 24
Simmons & Simmons 24 24
Squire Patton Boggs 23 23
DWF 22 23
Fieldfisher 22 23
Hill Dickinson 30 21
BCLP 20 20
DAC Beachcroft 20 20
Winston Taylor 20 20
Womble Bond Dickinson 20 20
Gateley 27 19
Shoosmiths 19 19
Sidley Austin 19 19
Watson Farley & Williams 19 19
Gowling WLG 25 18
Walker Morris 22 18
Bird & Bird 18 18
Kennedys 31 16
HFW 18 16
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton 16 16
Michelmores 10 16
Jones Day 15 15
Kirkland & Ellis 15 15
Leigh Day 15 15
Mayer Brown 15 15
Ropes & Gray 15 15
Weil Gotshal & Manges 15 15
Ashfords 14 15
Bevan Brittan 14 15
RPC 14 15
Sullivan & Cromwell 12 15
Russell-Cooke 11 15
Milbank 8 15
Brabners 14 14
Goodwin 14 14
Foot Anstey 12 14
Weightmans 14 12
Withers 13 12
Forsters 12 12
Paul Hastings 12 12
Shakespeare Martineau 12 12
Greenberg Traurig 8 12
Cripps 9 11
Paul, Weiss 12 10
Bristows 10 10
Debevoise & Plimpton 10 10
Dechert 10 10
Lewis Silkin 10 10
Stevens & Bolton 10 10
Farrer & Co 8 10
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett 0 10
Winckworth Sherwood 8 9
Akin 8 8
K&L Gates 8 8
Wedlake Bell 8 8
Penningtons Manches Cooper 12 7
Kingsley Napley 10 7
Willkie Farr & Gallagher 7 7
Fladgate 11 6
Bates Wells 6 6
Cooley 6 6
Harbottle & Lewis 6 6
Morgan Lewis 6 6
Orrick 5 6
Davis Polk & Wardwell 6 5
Fried Frank 4 5
Payne Hicks Beach 4 5
Morrison Foerster 5 4
King & Spalding 4 4
Maples Teesdale 4 4
Vinson & Elkins 4 4
Wiggin 4 4
Katten 5 3
Marriott Harrison 4 3
Haynes Boone 3 3
TOTAL 2593 2549

Some of the biggest reductions have come from major City firms. Linklaters has seen its advertised intake fall from 100 to 60, while Pinsent Masons has moved from 68 to 54 and Freshfields from 85 to 70.

Other notable fallers include Kennedys, down from 31 to 16, and Addleshaw Goddard, from 70 to 60. The changes leave Clifford Chance at the top of the TC table with 100 places, a figure that has remained broadly steady in recent years.

These declines can be largely explained by the rise of solicitor apprenticeships. As firms expand their six-year school-leaver programmes, headline training contract figures increasingly tell only part of the story when it comes to the overall size of trainee lawyer cohorts.

The Legal Cheek Solicitor Apprentice Most List shows that Linklaters currently takes on around six school leavers each year, although its annual intake was as high as eight when the firm launched the programme several years ago. On that basis, by the time its first apprentices reach qualification, roughly 40 will have entered the six-year programme across successive cohorts, many carrying out work traditionally associated with paralegals and, later on, trainees. The other firms that have reduced training contracts also have a sizeable solicitor apprentice intake by market standards. Clifford Chance, by contrast, does not run a solicitor apprenticeship programme, which may go a long way to explaining why it has kept its traditional trainee intake unchanged.

Linklaters told Legal Cheek:

“We remain committed to recruiting high-performing talent that meets the evolving needs of our business and our clients.

“As part of that approach, we continue to invest in a range of pathways into the profession, including both our trainee solicitor and solicitor apprenticeship programmes. The introduction of our solicitor apprenticeship programme reflects our commitment to widening access to the legal profession and attracting talented individuals through different routes to qualification. Linklaters introduced its UK Solicitor Apprenticeship Programme in 2023 as an alternative route to qualification.

“We regularly review our recruitment plans to ensure they align with the future needs of the firm, and training contract intake numbers may vary from year to year as part of that process. Our focus remains on attracting, developing and retaining exceptional talent, and providing the high-quality training and career opportunities needed to support the next generation of Linklaters lawyers.”

AI may also be feeding into longer-term recruitment planning. It can increasingly assist with tasks such as document review, due diligence and first drafts, raising questions about how the trainee role might evolve and whether firms will eventually need fewer juniors carrying out traditional process-heavy work.

 JUST DROPPED! The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The wider economy is another factor. While the global economy has proved relatively resilient, the UK picture has been less impressive. And with firms often recruiting trainees up to two years before they start, changes to intake sizes may reflect expectations about future demand just as much as current workloads.

Still, it is worth keeping the scale of the overall fall in perspective. At 1.7%, the dip is relatively modest, and plenty of firms are moving in the opposite direction. Several leading US outfits in London are expanding their rookie ranks, including Gibson Dunn, which has moved from 15 to 25 training contracts, Milbank from eight to 15, and Greenberg Traurig from eight to 12.

Simpson Thacher has also entered the market with a new training contract programme, offering a punchy 10 places to kick things off. The figures underline the continued growth of US firms in London as they compete more aggressively with established UK players for junior as well as senior talent. There are eye-catching risers among UK firms too. TLT has increased its intake from 27 to 37, Birketts from 30 to 41 and CMS from 70 to 79.

Taken together, the numbers suggest more of a reshuffling than a wholesale retreat from trainee recruitment. Almost as many firms have increased their numbers as have reduced them, with the overall decline driven largely by sizeable cuts at a small number of traditionally large graduate recruiters.

The figures should also be taken as a guide rather than strict numerical requirements that are rigidly adhered to. Firms often provide headline numbers, while actual annual intakes can fluctuate either side of the stated figure. But across more than 100 firms, the data doubtless provides a useful insight into the shifting sands of the legal graduate recruitment market.

 JUST DROPPED! The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List
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