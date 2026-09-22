NEW! Explore solicitor apprenticeships at 40+ top law firms with Legal Cheek’s 2027 school leaver guide

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Legal Cheek has unveiled its new 2027 Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List, giving aspiring apprentices an insider look at life inside over 40 of the UK’s leading law firms. Check it out here!

Trying to decide where to kick-start your legal career? From Magic Circle heavyweights and leading US firms to UK-based global players, top national firms and specialist outfits, Legal Cheek’s refreshed guide is designed to help school leavers find the firm and apprenticeship programme that best suits them.

At the heart of the Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List is Legal Cheek’s interactive comparison tool, allowing sixth formers and school leavers to compare firms across some of the key factors likely to shape their decision. These include apprenticeship numbers, salaries and the offices where programmes are offered.

But choosing the right firm is about much more than the headline figures. Each profile also features an exclusive Legal Cheek View, drawing on insights from current apprentices to give prospective applicants a clearer picture of what life on the programme is really like.

Alongside practical information on pay, programme structure and study support, the Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List digs into how firms balance on-the-job training with LLB and SQE studies, what their office culture is like and what apprentices can expect from the wider experience.

Aspiring apprentices can also use the guide to keep track of all-important application deadlines, insight days and recruitment events, making it a useful starting point for researching firms, narrowing down options and planning applications.

@legalcheek The Legal Cheek Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List 2027 is NOW LIVE 🥳📚 check it out in the link in bio 🔗 ♬ Getting Started – Sam Fender

The new guide sits alongside Legal Cheek’s recently updated 2027 Firms Most List, which is geared towards graduates eyeing training contracts. Together, the two guides offer aspiring lawyers a one-stop resource for comparing firms and researching the different routes into a career as a solicitor.

Thinking about a solicitor apprenticeship? Legal Cheek is kicking off its 2026-27 virtual events programme on Thursday 26 November 2026 with a Solicitor Apprenticeship Application Masterclass featuring early careers teams from 12 leading law firms. 👉 Sign up now to secure your place!