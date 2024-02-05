PostsNews

Solicitor apprenticeships: Which firms offer them, what they pay and how many are up for grabs

By Sophie Dillon on

Legal Cheek’s inaugural guide to life as a solicitor apprentice at the UK’s leading law firms is now live..

The Solicitor Apprenticeships Most List 2024 features over 30 law firms, from Magic Circle giants and UK-based global elite players, to the leading national and specialist firms. You can search for which firms offer the most apprenticeships and how much they pay.

The launch of new list coincides with start of National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from 5-9 February and aims to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

The Solicitor Apprenticeships Most List serves as an interactive guide for aspiring apprentices, allowing them to assess their preferred law firms based on apprenticeship numbers, pay, office locations, and more. Each firm profile, featuring a distinctive Legal Cheek View, provides a comprehensive analysis contributed by apprentices within the organisation. This offers sixth formers valuable insights into the actual apprentice experience at each firm.

The Apprenticeships List complements our popular Firms Most List, which offers deeper insights into life at the firms and is geared towards university graduates pursuing qualification through the more traditional training contract route.

Each profile on the Apprenticeships Most List also provides crucial information about the structure of each apprenticeship, the approach to studying the LLB and SQE, office culture and social scene. It also highlights key deadlines for applications, insight days, and other apprenticeship-focused recruitment events.

NEW: The 2024 Legal Cheek Solicitor Apprenticeships Most List

