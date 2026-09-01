SQE2 pass rate climbs again to 83%

Up from 80%



The latest Solicitors Qualifying Examination 2 (SQE2) results are in, with the overall pass rate climbing to 83% in the April 2026 sitting.

That marks another increase from the 80% recorded in the January sitting, which was itself up from 78% in the previous October/November rounds.

Some 2,966 candidates were graded in the April assessment, which ran between 28 April and 15 May, according to the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s latest statistical report. First timers fared even better, with 85% of the 2,763 candidates sitting SQE2 for the first time securing a pass.

One of the more eye catching findings comes from the SRA’s qualifying work experience data. Among first attempt candidates, those who had not undertaken any QWE recorded a 90% pass rate, compared with 73% among those who had.

Degree results also appeared to track closely with performance. Candidates holding a first achieved a 92% pass rate, dropping to 83% for those with a 2:1 and 40% for candidates with a 2:2.

Meanwhile, gaps remained across ethnic groups. White candidates and those from mixed or multiple ethnic groups both recorded an 88% pass rate, compared with 82% for Asian or Asian British candidates and 67% for Black or Black British candidates.