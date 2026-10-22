AI is no substitute for junior lawyers, Law Society warns

Overreliance on tech could create skills gap



The Law Society has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) must not come at the expense of junior lawyers’ professional development, amid concerns that overreliance on the technology could leave the profession facing a major skills gap.

In a new practice note, the professional body says AI can help solicitors work more efficiently but should not prevent trainees and junior members of the profession from developing the core skills needed to practise law.

It stresses that solicitors must retain the ability to carry out and scrutinise legal work without AI assistance, warning that the tech should support rather than stunt professional growth.

Law Society president Brett Dixon said:

“Solicitors and law firms should choose their AI tools carefully and always check that legal work meets their professional standards. Overreliance on AI systems may result in a catastrophic gap of future legal skills and knowledge.”

The guidance also makes clear that solicitors cannot transfer professional responsibility to AI systems, remaining accountable for work delivered to clients, courts and third parties regardless of whether the technology has been used.

It warns that no AI tool should automatically be considered safe, with free services often lacking sufficient protections around client confidentiality and data security. Even paid-for systems should be carefully checked before use.

AI-generated documents, legal submissions and references must also be subject to appropriate human oversight and verification, particularly given the risks of inaccurate information and fabricated case citations.

On transparency, the Law Society says solicitors should provide clients with appropriate information about how AI is being used in their matters, while firms can also ask clients to disclose when they have used the technology to prepare materials.

Dixon added: