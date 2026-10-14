Awkward! Legal AI rivals Legora and Harvey unveil same-named products just hours apart

Battle of the ‘Intakes’



Legal AI rivals Legora and Harvey have unveiled new products bearing exactly the same name just hours apart, in an awkward coincidence that goes beyond just the branding.

The two companies announced their respective offerings, both called ‘Intake’, aimed at helping in-house legal teams manage requests from across their businesses, with AI used to handle routine tasks and free up lawyers for more complex work.

And the similarities don’t stop there, with both companies describing their new products as a “front door” for legal requests.

As first flagged by Artificial Lawyer, Legora was first out of the blocks, announcing its product on Tuesday, before Harvey unveiled its identically named offering earlier today.

Harvey says its version of Intake captures requests from tools employees already use, directing them to the appropriate AI agent, solution or lawyer before returning answers in line with rules set by the legal team.

Meanwhile, Legora’s Intake allows employees to submit legal requests through Slack, where its AI agent can ask for missing information, assign tasks and prepare work for lawyers to review.

The matching names and similar positioning come as the two legal AI players continue to compete for a bigger slice of the in-house legal market.

Whether either company was aware of the other’s plans remains unclear, but the back-to-back launches have made for an awkward bit of timing.