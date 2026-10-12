RPC launches in New York

First US office



RPC has become the latest UK law firm to make a move into the US market, opening a new office in New York City. The launch takes the firm’s international footprint to four countries, with the Big Apple outpost joining existing offices in London, Bristol, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The new office will house a dedicated New York-based insurance team, led by newly appointed partner and insurance specialist Scott Schechter. RPC says the move will bolster its ability “to support clients on complex claims with US exposures – particularly across financial lines and cyber”.

RPC is not the only UK outfit eyeing opportunities across the pond. Macfarlanes opened a representative office in New York earlier this year, although it will not practise US law.

Other big-name firms have turned to transatlantic mergers to establish or bolster their US presence. Ashurst Perkins Coie, Winston Taylor and Hogan Lovells Cadwalader have all emerged from tie-ups earlier in 2026, with the latter building on an already substantial US footprint.

Commenting on the launch, RPC managing partner Antony Sassi said:

“The New York office is an exciting development for our global insurance practice, developed in response to client demand. This is a strategic expansion of what is already one of the strongest global Financial Lines, Cyber, and W&I claims platforms in the market.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows RPC offers up to 15 training contracts a year. First-year trainees in the firm’s London HQ earn £50,000, rising to £55,000 in the second year.