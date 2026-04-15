RPC confirms location of new City HQ

International outfit picks ‘historic warehouse’ at Devonshire Square



International law firm RPC is leaving its longtime London home and relocating to a Grade II-listed restored warehouse in the City.

The firm will take sole occupation of 10 Devonshire Square, currently home to WeWork, which spans more than 67,000 sq ft across five floors and includes a private roof terrace. RPC says the space will be fully redesigned to support hybrid working and client meetings.

The move brings the firm to the wider Devonshire Square campus, a five-acre mixed-use development just two minutes from Liverpool Street Station. The building runs on fully renewable energy and is designed to support “sustainable commuting”.

RPC has been based at Tower Bridge House since 2006, with its current lease due to expire in 2027.

Managing partner Antony Sassi said the new location “stands out for its modern, flexible and dynamic design, prime location and outstanding ESG credentials,” adding that the move would “support our people and enhance the service we provide to our clients.”