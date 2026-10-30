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The newsy topics that could come up in your training contract interviews this autumn

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By Legal Cheek on

Are you prepared?


From the AI boom to geopolitical tensions and shifting interest rates, the biggest stories in the news could also be the topics that come up in your next training contract interview.

In the latest episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, writers Nadia Ismail and Saul Agar-Ward unpack some of the key commercial awareness themes dominating the headlines this autumn, exploring what’s happening in the wider business world, why it matters to law firms and their clients, and what aspiring solicitors should be paying attention to.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is sponsored by Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract

We discuss the rise of AI, geopolitical uncertainty, pressures on energy markets and changing interest rates, looking at how these developments are shaping legal work and how students can bring them into their vacation scheme and training contract interviews.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is proudly independent. Thanks to our sponsor Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract, for making that possible


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