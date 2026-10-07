White & Case unveils fresh new look

Branding update



White & Case has unveiled a distinctive new brand identity, giving the global law firm a bold new look.

Announcing the makeover, White & Case said its new identity reflects “who we are and how we work”, adding that it is “energised, forward-looking and focused on helping clients address their biggest challenges with confidence”.

Complexity also sits at the heart of the new branding, with the firm saying: “For White & Case, complexity is not a hurdle. It is where we find our edge.”

The makeover marks a noticeable shift from White & Case’s previous branding, replacing its lighter blue background and plain block capitals with a darker palette and a more stylised wordmark.

White & Case traces its roots back to 1901, when it opened its first office in New York. The US firm later expanded across the Atlantic, establishing its London office in 1971 as it looked to capitalise on the growing Eurodollar market.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows White & Case offers up to 50 training contracts, with future trainees recruited through both its vacation scheme and direct training contract applications. Trainees currently earn £62,000 in their first year, rising to £67,000 in the second, while newly qualified associates take home £175,000.