Could using ChatGPT cost you a training contract?

AI dos and don’ts

What’s wrong with using AI to help with all those applications? More importantly, is there a right way to use ChatGPT to pass the paper sift?

In the latest episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, editor Tom Connelly is joined by writer Saul Agar-Ward to explore how students are using AI in training contract and pupillage applications, what top lawyers have to say about it, and what the next frontier of the application process might look like.

Also on the agenda are AI interviews, intentional errors, and key takeaways for aspiring lawyers, both in applications and beyond.

Tune in to find out how firms are handling a deluge of AI-inspired answers, how AI use can indicate your potential, and how you should be using AI in those applications.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Youtube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is proudly independent. Thanks to our sponsor Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract, for making that possible





