 Skip to content
PostsNews

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader claims first as pro bono becomes part of partnership rulebook

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Going beyond just policy


Hogan Lovells Cadwalader says it has become the first global law firm to write a commitment to pro bono work into its partnership deed, putting doing good alongside the rules governing how the firm is run.

The move follows the blockbuster tie-up between Hogan Lovells and US outfit Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, which went live in July this year, with the newly combined firm’s constitution now formally committing the partnership to pro bono and wider community work.

The firm claims the move is a first for a global law firm, taking pro bono beyond the usual firm-wide policies and putting it into the very document that sets out how the partnership is owned, led and managed.

The 2027 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Miguel Zaldivar, the firm’s CEO, said:

“By embedding pro bono in our constitution, we are making clear that creating positive impact is a fundamental part of who we are and how we define our success.”

And there’s already a fair bit of pro bono on the books. In 2025, the firm’s people racked up more than 256,000 hours of responsible business work worldwide, including over 174,000 hours dedicated specifically to pro bono.

The move has also earned the thumbs-up from former UK Attorney General and LawWorks chair Lord Peter Goldsmith KC, who said it “sets an excellent example for all lawyers operating in the UK”.

guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted

Related Stories

news

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader bets on Harvey AND Legora in new AI strategy

Best of both

Oct 20 2026 8:45am
careers

Inside the role of an IP lawyer where law meets science and technology

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader associate Muhammad Gangat talks IP, training and ‘family culture’

Sep 14 2026 10:17am
news

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader lets London lawyers and staff WFH for 2 weeks due to aircon fail

Transatlantic firm goes into fully-remote mode

Jul 17 2026 3:23pm