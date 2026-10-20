Hogan Lovells Cadwalader bets on Harvey AND Legora in new AI strategy

Best of both



Hogan Lovells Cadwalader has teamed up with both Harvey and Legora in a surprising move, arguing that “no single AI solution” can cover the bases of a modern international law firm.

The decision marks a break with other leading law firms, who have previously chosen to partner with one or other of the rival legal AI giants. The dual alliance falls under a broader and newly announced AI strategy, with HLC continuing internal AI development and introducing a new AI board.

The move makes HLC the first major law firm to have split the difference between Harvey and Legora, with most competitors electing for one or the other: A&O Shearman and Slaughter and May for Harvey, Linklaters for Legora, with Freshfields pursuing a deal with Anthropic as well as its own (possibly to be carved out) internal AI division.

On the move, Hogan Lovells CEO Miguel Zalvidar said:

“There is no single AI solution that will meet every need of a modern global law firm. Harvey and Legora have been providing our lawyers with access to market-leading capabilities that enhance productivity and support client service across a wide range of legal tasks. At the same time, ELTEMATE [HLC’s legal tech brand] will continue to develop proprietary tools, workflows, and client-facing solutions that reflect our unique expertise. Our strategy is to combine the best technology available with innovations we build ourselves, ensuring we remain agile, differentiated, and focused on the needs of our clients.”

The new AI strategy also brings with it a new managing partner for legal technology and AI, Paul Otto, a global regulatory partner in the Washington DC office. Also promoted is Oliver Campbell, a former capital markets lawyer and new chief transformation officer for HLC.

Commenting on the strategy, Zalvidar added: