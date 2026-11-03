Latham saves five Weil trainees ahead of firm’s shock closure 

US outfit steps in



US law firm Latham & Watkins has confirmed it has taken on five current trainees from Weil‘s London office, offering a lifeline to junior lawyers whose training contracts were thrown into uncertainty following the firm’s decision to wind down its operations.

The move marks a significant development for those already partway through their two-year training contracts at the New York-founded firm, which is facing closure after more than 90 years in business.

Ed Barnett, managing partner of Latham & Watkins’ London office, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome this talented group from Weil to Latham. Training the next generation of lawyers is one of our most important responsibilities, and we’re excited to support them as they look to build exceptional careers.”

The confirmation comes after Latham was named among 11 leading US and City law firms stepping in to support Weil’s future trainees, whose training contracts will no longer go ahead following the firm’s proposed closure.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2027 shows that Weil recruits approximately 15 trainees each year in London, meaning roughly 30 rookies are working their way through their TCs.

Weil announced last week that its management committee had recommended an “orderly wind-down“, bringing months of senior departures, unsuccessful merger discussions and leadership uncertainty to a head.

The proposed closure has left both current trainees and future joiners facing an uncertain future, although Latham’s latest move offers some welcome news for those caught up in the upheaval.