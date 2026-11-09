Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Russell Brand fallout: ‘Appalling’ lawyer tactics come under scrutiny [ITV X]

Weil Gotshal’s collapse highlights the risk of talent loss for other firms [Financial News] (£)

In defence of Russell Brand’s lawyer [Spiked]

Prince Harry seeks to appeal Daily Mail lawsuit, lawyer says [Reuters]

Concerns raised five years before law firm collapse [BBC News]

Home Office investigating after BBC catches lawyer offering to make fines go away [BBC News]

Vegas lawyer who represented Tupac Shakur’s killer found dead [Independent]

“[A]s counsel we were always taught never to make any comment about a case to any journalist, save to answer an enquiry about how names are spelled or to clarify anything that has already been said in open Court.” [Legal Cheek comments]

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