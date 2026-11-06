Russell Brand barrister reports himself to regulator following clash with journalist 

Ian Winter KC apparently told reporter she ‘f***ed it’



A leading barrister has referred himself to the Bar Standards Board (BSB) following reports that he swore at a journalist shortly after his client Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Ian Winter KC, of Cloth Fair Chambers, reportedly confronted Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin outside Southwark Crown Court on Thursday afternoon, telling her: “I hope you are pleased with yourself.”

Urwin, who helped expose allegations against Brand in a 2023 investigation, replied: “I’m pleased justice has been done.”

Winter is then said to have responded: “Well, it wasn’t. You f***ed it”, before adding: “Congratulations.”

The exchange reportedly took place in front of several journalists shortly after jurors convicted Brand of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The former comedian was cleared of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Winter has now confirmed that he has reported himself to the BSB following coverage of the incident.

In a statement issued on Friday, the silk said: