Gateway reopens for browsing



The Pupillage Gateway reopened for browsing at midday yesterday (Monday 23 November), giving aspiring barristers an early look at pupillage vacancies and the questions they’ll be asked when they apply.

Chambers can set up to seven bespoke questions and specify a word limit for each. Expect some familiar ones, including “why would you make a good barrister?” and “why do you want to join this set?”.

Applicants can start drafting their answers now, with six weeks to prepare before the application window opens on Monday 4 January 2027.

Once the window opens, candidates will have just over three weeks to submit their applications before the deadline on Thursday 28 January 2027.

All sets recruiting for pupillage must advertise their vacancies on the Gateway. Some chambers handle applications directly, so check the instructions for each vacancy before applying.

The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List 2027 brings together details on pupillage vacancies and awards at top sets, alongside figures on how many tenants studied at Oxford or Cambridge and data on gender and ethnicity.