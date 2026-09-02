Government pledges £1.5 million annually to fund extra 100 criminal pupillages

Much-needed cash boost



The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has put £1.5 million into funding up to 100 new pupillages in legally aided criminal law.

The MoJ has partnered with the Council of the Inns of Court (COIC), who has its own broader scheme since 2014, which covers all chambers engaged in predominantly legally aided work. The new cash injection will focus purely on the criminal bar, and provide funding for selected chambers to offer an additional pupillage.

Those chambers will have to “consider incorporating equal opportunity measures” into their recruitment processes, and provide data to aid with “monitoring and evaluation of the funding”, according to a press release from COIC. Funding will not be given for pupillages which chambers would have offered in any event.

COIC and the MoJ will match funding of £12,400 (London) and £11,350 (outside London) for the first six months of pupillages from 2027-2028, with those figures rising to £13,500 and £12,350 respectively for 2028-2029. Chambers are then responsible for ensuring total awards meet the BSB’s minimum award for the year in question, which this year is £25,863 in London and £23,504 elsewhere. The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List shows that awards at the top end can reach up to £100,000 in top commercial and tax sets.

COIC’s own, broader scheme grew to support 33 pupillages as of 2023, nearly doubling from the 14 funded on launch in 2014. The joint plan will therefore bring a concentrated investment to support three times that number at the criminal bar.

Sarah Sackman, the Minister of Justice, said: