Travers launches scholarship in memory of late partner 

£3k a year throughout undergraduate studies



Travers Smith has launched a new scholarship to help students from less privileged backgrounds pursue careers in law.

The Andrew King Scholarship, named in memory of a former partner who passed away earlier this year, will provide financial support and career opportunities to students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

The scheme is aimed at talented students who might otherwise lack the financial means or support to focus fully on their studies.

Following a selection process which includes work experience at the firm, the successful applicant will receive £3,000 a year for the duration of their undergraduate degree, alongside guidance from two dedicated mentors and a place on Travers Smith’s summer vacation scheme.

King joined Travers Smith in 1986, becoming a partner in its dispute resolution team ten years later. He also served as early careers partner and training principal, helping support the next generation of lawyers, before retiring in 2023 after spending his entire career at the firm.

Stephanie Lee, dispute resolution partner at Travers Smith, paid tribute to her former colleague, describing him as someone with a natural ability to recognise talent and a strong commitment to nurturing it.

She said:

“Andrew was a deeply valued colleague and friend to so many, both at Travers Smith and in the wider legal community. He is hugely missed by us all. Andrew had an instinctive ability to spot raw talent, and an equally strong conviction that it should never go to waste. These attributes resulted in him devoting a significant amount of time to the support, development and mentorship of a large number of people at the firm.”

Applications for the scholarship opened this week and close on 1 January 2027.