The unwritten rules of BigLaw



From seemingly harmless email phrases to the sound of flip-flops in the office, lawyers have been sharing the surprisingly specific things that get under their partners’ skin. And it seems no detail is too small to cause a stir.

A Reddit discussion asking lawyers to reveal their partners’ strangest pet peeves has unearthed some rather colourful responses, with everything from punctuation preferences to office footwear coming under fire.

The original poster kicked things off by recalling how a partner took particular exception to the seemingly innocent phrase “please find attached”. The partner’s response? “Don’t say please find attached”, followed by:

“If I wanted a fucking scavenger hunt, I’d check your last three emails for the point.”

And it seems email etiquette is something of a minefield. One contributor revealed that a partner had taken issue with their friendly greeting to opposing counsel, insisting: “Your fucking email says see attached correspondence and nothing else, you’re not fucking friends.”

“So in case you guys were wondering fuck you guys we’re not friends,” the commenter added.

Not everyone was so keen to keep things strictly professional, however. One lawyer joked that they now sign off emails to opposing counsel with “Love always”, before adding: “Been on 4 dates so far.”

Another recalled enduring a 20-minute phone call with a partner explaining why “Please note…” was “redundant garbage” that should never appear in an email. Twenty minutes well spent, no doubt.

Some partners apparently aren’t too keen on politeness either. One commenter revealed that their boss hates thank-you emails, enforcing a strict “No thanks, ok, or received emails” rule. A cheeky response followed: “Okay, thanks, received.”

The complaints weren’t limited to emails. One lawyer recalled receiving an all-caps instruction declaring “NO RINGED BINDER VERY IMPORTANT”, while others weighed in on the apparently serious business of how documents should be stapled. Even the humble staple, it seems, isn’t safe from scrutiny.

And for one particularly sensitive partner, the problem wasn’t paperwork at all, but footwear. One contributor recalled:

“I once worked for a partner who couldn’t stand the sound of flip-flops. Another partner would change at work to get ready for yoga, and with every slap of her flip-flops down the hall, I swear you could watch the veins in his forehead bulge.”

When asked whether he ever complained, the commenter recalled one memorable remark: “I didn’t realize we worked in a beach town.”

Elsewhere, one contributor recalled a former judge turned partner who would “lose her shit” if anyone referred to “this court” rather than “the court”, believing the former implied the writer was a member of the court.

Others revealed partners who insist on two spaces after full stops, those with strong views on the Oxford comma, and one who demanded three spaces between “kind regards” and their name, apparently to preserve room for a handwritten signature.

Perhaps summing up the discussion best, one user simply remarked: “wow im not sure i needed this thread to remind me but partners are fucking insane lol”.