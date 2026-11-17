Balancing studies and life on the bench

A law student has joined the bench at just 19, becoming one of the country’s youngest magistrates.

Aaron Hodgkiss, a second-year law student at the University of Huddersfield, has been sworn in as a magistrate in South Yorkshire, where he now sits alongside two fellow magistrates. According to the university, he is the youngest serving magistrate on the South Yorkshire bench.

Hodgkiss decided to pursue the role after a family member suggested it while he was looking for another volunteering opportunity. The budding lawyer, who scooped a prize for achieving the highest grades in his first year, hopes to gain courtroom experience ahead of a future legal career.

As for juggling his studies with life on the bench, Hodgkiss seems confident he can manage both. “The minimum commitment required is 13 full days a year, so the role fits easily with my studies and my part-time work as a grassroots football referee,” he said.

Magistrates are unpaid volunteers who hear criminal and family cases, supported by a legal adviser. No formal legal qualifications are required, with applications open to anyone aged between 18 and 74.

Hodgkiss isn’t the first teenager to take his place on the bench. Legal Cheek previously spoke to Nicky Stubbs, who became a magistrate at aged 19 while studying English at the University of Lincoln. Fellow students Lucy Tate and Nisha Kundra were also sworn in as magistrates aged 19 and 20 respectively, while studying law at the universities of Leeds and Coventry.

And it’s not just magistrates making their mark at a young age. In 2023, Carlton Williams became one of the country’s youngest judges at just 29, following his appointment to the First-tier Tribunal’s Immigration and Asylum Chamber. Elsewhere, Krishangi Meshram became one of the youngest solicitors to qualify in England and Wales at just 21 in 2025.