News

Barrister suspended for groping BPTC student he was supposed to be mentoring

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
16

Incident occurred in taxi

A criminal barrister has been suspended for six months after groping a Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC) student he was supposed to be mentoring.

A Bar Tribunals and Adjudication Service panel found that Sam Clement Brown, 37, had “intentionally touched” his mentee in a “sexual” way without her consent.

That behaviour amounted to professional misconduct, as it was “likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in a barrister or in the profession”.

The 28-year-old complainant, known as T, was assigned Brown as a mentor by Inner Temple while she was studying for the bar. She was vulnerable, having been seriously sexually assaulted while working abroad and still “suffering the psychological effects of this during her bar training”.

T told a friend that Brown had put his hand “on the inside of her thigh” while the two were in a taxi together. She told another friend that he had “stuck his hands up her skirt”. Brown denied the charges.

The incident took place in November 2016, and T lodged a formal complaint in July 2017. The tribunal admitting that the delay in getting the case completed from there “has taken its toll on both the complainant and the respondent”.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

The panel said that Brown and T had been discussing “personal matters”, including the state of their relationships on the evening in question. It added that there was “incontrovertible evidence” that T had got very drunk during “two long drinking sessions” with Brown.

While Brown had given T some careers guidance, the boozy meet-ups were “of no assistance of her in that regard”. The panel found that some of his evidence was “unconvincing”, by contrast to T who was broadly a “credible witness”. It also heard from various others who T had spoken to about Brown’s behaviour.

The tribunal ultimately upheld two charges of professional misconduct, dismissing two others related to a separate allegation. It handed out the six-month suspension after hearing from character witnesses for Brown and submissions on mitigation.

The decision is open to appeal.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

16 Comments

Darron

Sounds like all he did was put his hand on her thigh. When will this madness stop? Is that literally a thing now – “do you give me permission to touch your thigh?”. Takes the romance out of everything. To me a touch on the thigh is like putting out a feeler as to whether you can go further / if she is interested. If the answer is no, then you have only touched a thigh. It isn’t as if he went in for anything meatier.

What is the world coming to?

Reply Report comment
(20)(39)

RDS

He touched her on the inside of her thigh. That’s not putting out feelers. Maybe you could argue that if he touched her knee but your inner thigh should not be touched by anyone without consent.

Reply Report comment
(6)(15)

Anon

If it was a date maybe. But it wasn’t.

Reply Report comment
(2)(12)

Anon

Woah, deeply concerning views expressed here Darron. Deeply concerning.

Reply Report comment
(14)(13)

JDP

So concerning that we’ve extended an offer of employment.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

OMG

SEX OFFENDER ALERT

Reply Report comment
(5)(7)

A Nony Mouse

Ah yes, nothing says romance like someone in a position of power in a sector defined by informality and networking drunkenly groping the student he is supposed to be mentoring and helping.

Real Harvey Weinstein school of romance that one.

Reply Report comment
(11)(5)

Anon

So this guy sexually assaults a student and is suspended for six months. Barbara Hewson calls someone a cunt on Twitter and is suspended for two years. Surely these are the wrong way round?

Reply Report comment
(21)(15)

Anon

And Lord Lester QC sexually harasses a woman and is not punished at all by the BSB. Madness.

Reply Report comment
(26)(0)

SILVER CIRCLE FUTURE TRAINEE

There’s no hard evidence he did this. Just her word against his. Of course the broken justice system will believe the woman without real evidence. Guilty until proven innocent. Shameful and sad times.

Reply Report comment
(10)(10)

Alan Robertshaw

Witness testimony *is* evidence; and it’s hardly an unusual feature of trials.

The Tribunal found the complainant’s evidence more compelling; and the Defendant probably didn’t help his credibility by denying what appeared to be incontrovertible facts.

Reply Report comment
(10)(5)

A Nony Mouse

Here’s hoping your grasp of evidence improves before your training contract begins or you might end up with some disappointed clients. If it is reflects your general level of legal understanding, then ‘future’ may be as close as you ever get to a training contract.

Unless I’ve missed the statute specifying that evidence has to be ‘hard’, and defining that term…

Reply Report comment
(6)(3)

Boner

Probably why he now practices in a different jurisdiction.

Bit more laid back on this sort of thing.

Reply Report comment
(1)(5)

Anonymous

6 months? First issue with the regulator? What a joke. A modest fine is all that is needed.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

BG

I know we’re all supposed to jump on the #metoo bandwagon with this sort of thing, like the BSB seem to have done, but Sam is a thoroughly decent man and I look forward to his total vindication on appeal.

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

Anon

Absolutely. Sam is a thoroughly decent, kind and honest man. I have no doubt that he did not do what the complainant alleged.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories