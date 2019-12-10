News

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea rumoured to be dating Strathclyde Uni law grad

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
16

She’s an athlete too

Credit: Instagram — @gregoshea and @ec4nning

Love Island champ and Limerick Uni law graduate Greg O’Shea has moved on from former flame Amber Gill and is reportedly dating a fellow law grad.

Emma Canning, 22, graduated from Strathclyde Uni last year, and is said to be O’Shea’s new love interest.

The similarities between the two don’t stop at their degrees — they’re both also athletes and models with huge online followings. O’Shea, 24, is a pro rugby player who represents Ireland’s national rugby sevens team, while Canning is a heptathlete.

View this post on Instagram

Law degree, completed it ✔️ #BigShoe

A post shared by EC (@ec4nning) on

The romance was revealed when O’Shea posted a pic on Instagram of him dining in Paris — the City in which Scottish-born Canning now resides. Fellow Islanders Chris Taylor and Michael Griffiths both commented, demanding to know who O’Shea was seated opposite, which is when Canning’s identity was revealed. Canning can be seen as the opposite diner in a photo posted to her own Instagram page.

The rumours were reportedly confirmed when a source close to the couple told MailOnline:

“Greg and Emma have been dating for a number of weeks now. He’s in Paris with Emma at the moment and they’ve been having a fun time exploring the city together. Emma is undeniably Greg’s type, she’s an athlete and model, absolutely gorgeous and prefers to be out of the spotlight.”

O’Shea defied the odds to be crowned the winner of Love Island 2019 after spending just two weeks in the villa.

The Irishman allegedly dumped Gill, with whom he was partnered, by text five weeks after the series finale. Since then he’s revealed ambitions to qualify as a solicitor.

