Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Caroline Flack due in court today to face assault charge amid “beating” accusations [The Mirror]

Harry Dunn: Family say comments by Anne Sacoolas’s lawyer “deeply disturbing” [Sky News]

Judge who threw out court case against Boris Johnson “failed to declare conflict of interest” [The New European]

Can metropolitan lawyer Sir Keir Starmer cut it with Labour voters up-north? [Mail Online]

Top lawyers warn Johnson over role of judges as constitution fears grow [The Observer]

“This is not rule of law”: detention of Huawei workers sparks backlash [The Guardian]

Wallis Simpson: new divorce details revealed in solicitor’s notes [The Guardian]

Protests continue against citizenship law despite ban as India’s PM defends excluding Muslims [ITV News]

Law graduate reveals why she chose to work at McDonald’s at the age of 22 instead of a firm — and now she owns a restaurant making $10million a year [Mail Online]

