News

Eve Cornwell gives fans ‘unfiltered’ tour of Linklaters’ London office

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
6

On-site gym, coffee on tap, a pick-and-mix counter and piano recitals are just some of the perks seen at magic circle firm

Image credit: Eve Cornwell (YouTube)

Legal YouTube star and Linklaters trainee Eve Cornwell dropped a new vlog over the weekend giving her fans an “unfiltered” tour of the magic circle firm’s London headquarters.

An in-house gym, coffee on tap, a pick-and-mix counter and a spot for piano recitals are just some of the perks Cornwell uncovers in her latest clip (embedded below), ‘The trainee lawyer diaries: EP1 all-access firm tour’.

The video, which has garnered 128,000 views and 14,000 likes, is the first of a new series the rookie is “creating with the support of Linklaters to help give more online exposure to the legal profession”.

Rising at 6:33am when “not much of the legal world is awake”, Cornwell tells viewers she filmed the footage in a single morning before the workday had begun — it’s probably why Links’ 1,000+ UK lawyers are notably absent from the ten-minute long clip!

We see several different “versions” of Cornwell on the whistle-stop tour in no less than five(!) different outfits. She takes us around the firm starting with its swish client space, before taking us down meandering corridors with walls adorned with artwork and finally ending up in her roomy office.

Along the way we see some of the firm’s many meeting rooms which are fully mic’ed up with stationary drawers, snacks and even a mini fridge. She also takes us to the firm’s health and wellbeing centre where the firm’s lawyers have access to an on-site doctor and dentist, as well as the firm’s innovation lab with floor-to-ceiling whiteboards. Silks, Links’ fancy canteen also features, with menu options including grilled food, pizzas, soups, salads and deli bars.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Some slightly less glam areas are covered, too. Mail and print rooms, an ATM and even a train ticket dispenser, as well as IT support which is handy given that every lawyer at the firm is given a mobile phone and laptop.

In a lengthy caption Cornwell, a Bristol Uni law grad, explains why she is embarking on the new series:

“[W]hen I was a young student I felt very lost and confused entering the world of career events and graduate schemes — I felt like an outsider. I’m hoping that this series helps open up the profession to more students across the UK, and gives a realistic idea of not just trainee life, but how you can get involved in similar opportunities — no matter your background!”

6 Comments

Anonymous

“Grilled food”. What a perk.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

anticipation_1

Well, I for one look forward to Kirkland NQ’s tour of The Gherkin, the Chelsea townhouse, the Lambo garage, etc

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Advent Calendar

”legal YouTube star and Linklaters trainee“

Bit of a step down from you describing her as a “legal heavyweight”…

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

DSK

Cringe levels are off the charts (lovely trousers though)

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Angus, Exeter University LL.B.

I assume that this has all been cleared by Links? Offices look slightly tatty to be honest. Not sure how the Gherkin compares.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

US NQ

Thoughts:

1. Linklaters’ office needs a refurb

2. What on earth would you think if a trainee in your dept was running around filming that (yes, I know it was done early – but there’s clearly people around)

Fair play to her as she’s very good at what she does and clearly gets a useful message out to students hoping to become solicitors, but personally I would worry about what impact it would have on internal reputation (aside from with Grad Rec who’d be loving it)

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories