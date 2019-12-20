The best festive firs from across the legal profession 🎄

From law firm lobbies to Inns of Court libraries… it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

With just five sleeps until Christmas, Legal Cheek‘s social media savvy elves have been busy scouring the internet to bring you the best festive firs from across the legal world.

From plush City law firm lobbies to the historic libraries of the Inns of Court, lawyers have been busy dusting off the decorations in preparation for the arrival of good ole Saint Nick. Here is a round-up of some of the best trees the profession has to offer:

Trowers & Hamlins

Macfarlanes

Reed Smith

The University of Law (Moorgate)

Doughty Street Chambers

Freshfields

DLA Piper

Freshfields (Manchester)

Travers Smith

Lincoln’s Inn

Womble Bond Dickinson (Bristol)

Linklaters

Gray’s Inn

Allen & Overy

Middle Temple

5 Essex Court

St Philips Chambers

We are officially in the Christmas spirit! pic.twitter.com/c0m5wngXnv — St Philips Chambers (@stphilips) December 2, 2019

Walker Morris

Merry Christmas from everyone at Legal Cheek!