The best festive firs from across the legal profession 🎄

From law firm lobbies to Inns of Court libraries… it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

With just five sleeps until Christmas, Legal Cheek‘s social media savvy elves have been busy scouring the internet to bring you the best festive firs from across the legal world.

From plush City law firm lobbies to the historic libraries of the Inns of Court, lawyers have been busy dusting off the decorations in preparation for the arrival of good ole Saint Nick. Here is a round-up of some of the best trees the profession has to offer:

Trowers & Hamlins

View this post on Instagram

#Christmas ready🎄

A post shared by Trowers & Hamlins (@trowers_law) on

Macfarlanes

Reed Smith

The University of Law (Moorgate)

Doughty Street Chambers

Freshfields

DLA Piper

Freshfields (Manchester)

Travers Smith

Lincoln’s Inn

Womble Bond Dickinson (Bristol)

Linklaters

Gray’s Inn

Allen & Overy

Middle Temple

5 Essex Court

St Philips Chambers

Walker Morris

Merry Christmas from everyone at Legal Cheek!

Anonymous

Walker Morris seem to have put their tree next to the bogs.

Anonymous

Where’s Clifford Chance and Kirkland & Ellis… oh wait prolly treating their trainees as animals

Kirkland NQ

Actually mine’s learning to smash a PE deal, before I talk him through the finer points of the options for a new Huracan.

All I want for Christmas

All I want for Christmas is for Kirkland NQ to teach me how to smash private equity deals

Anon

Slaughters have the best Christmas trees over their water display, I’m shocked and appalled that they are not featured

Legal Officer with a 2.ii

What a load of nonsense. In this day and age, I’m surprised society keeps up this charade of so-called happiness and good will every year. I for one plan to go into the office and enjoy some peace and quiet next Wednesday.

Wish I was Kirkland NQ

Your gimmick is really bad. You should be more like Kirkland NQ, smashing out PE deals then smashing his model girlfriend.

Legal Officer with a 2.ii

It’s not a gimmick, moron, I’m just telling you there’s more to life than pervy old men dressed in red, and being forced to spend ££££’s on people you detest.

RPC Associate

RPC has a better tree than all of those

Reply Report comment
