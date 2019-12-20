The best festive firs from across the legal profession 🎄
From law firm lobbies to Inns of Court libraries… it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas
With just five sleeps until Christmas, Legal Cheek‘s social media savvy elves have been busy scouring the internet to bring you the best festive firs from across the legal world.
From plush City law firm lobbies to the historic libraries of the Inns of Court, lawyers have been busy dusting off the decorations in preparation for the arrival of good ole Saint Nick. Here is a round-up of some of the best trees the profession has to offer:
Trowers & Hamlins
Macfarlanes
Reed Smith
The University of Law (Moorgate)
Doughty Street Chambers
I fixed the top of the @DoughtyStreet Christmas tree #VeryBrendaChristmas pic.twitter.com/aTTsQMKFeW
— Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) December 9, 2019
Freshfields
View this post on Instagram
Christmas tree up at work today – very colourful this year! 🎄 #london #londonlife #thisislondon #londonist #londoniger #londoner #londonphotographer #londoncalling #london_enthusiast #thisislondon #londoncalling #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #photooftheday #photography #likeforlikes #likeforfollow #like4follow #art #architecture @freshfieldsbruckhausderinger #christmas #christmastree #christmastrees #freshfields
DLA Piper
Freshfields (Manchester)
Travers Smith
Lincoln’s Inn
Womble Bond Dickinson (Bristol)
Linklaters
Gray’s Inn
Allen & Overy
Middle Temple
5 Essex Court
St Philips Chambers
We are officially in the Christmas spirit! pic.twitter.com/c0m5wngXnv
— St Philips Chambers (@stphilips) December 2, 2019
Walker Morris
Merry Christmas from everyone at Legal Cheek!
Anonymous
Walker Morris seem to have put their tree next to the bogs.