Wanted: ‘Nanny’ to cook and clean for first year University of Leeds law student

‘Her study schedule is very intense’, apparently

First year law getting too much? The solution is obvious: hire someone to cook your meals and clean your apartment while you concentrate on smashing out those contract law essays.

That’s the tantalising prospect for one pampered law student at the University of Leeds, who is set to get a “nanny” to relieve the stress of her “demanding” legal studies.

The unlikely job opportunity has arisen on the Indeed jobs website, posted seemingly by one of the unknown student’s parents. The ad asks for a part-time nanny, preferably with babysitting experience, to “cook and clean” for an 18-year-old Leeds law student.

The student, who lives in a “lovely” two-bedroom apartment in the middle of Leeds, already has a “driver who can pick up the groceries and drive her around” but is supposedly in need of help with other areas of day-to-day life as well. While candidates do not need to be a “gourmet chef”, they must ensure that the teenager “eats well and lives without the stress of laundry, cleaning as her study schedule is very intense”.

The ad has attracted widespread ridicule from social media users. It is now listed as “expired” by Indeed, although it is not clear whether that is because of the negative attention or because the poster has been swamped with applications.

Journalist Alan White tweeted: “Brb I’m quitting my job to load a Canadian law student’s fridge up with innocent smoothies”.

Shout if you need a hand with the hoovering. — innocent drinks (@innocent) December 30, 2019

While another tweeter spoke for many in asking “Can she not eat chicken super noodles like everyone else?”.

The ad reads in full: